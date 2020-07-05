NYC salons, personal care businesses set to reopen Monday

New York City nail salons, massage parlors and other personal care businesses will reopen Monday after months of a state-ordered closure to minimize the coronavirus pandemic — but indoor dining will remain halted indefinitely, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office said Sunday.

The city, which has suffered New York State’s highest infection and death count, will be the last region in the state to enter Phase 3 of the state’s four-phased reopening plan.

Word that the resumption of indoor dining in New York City would be halted indefinitely first came Wednesday from Mayor Bill de Blasio who cited the experience of other jurisdictions where bars and restaurants reopened prematurely and saw spikes in infections. Cuomo later in the day confirmed the indoor-dining delays.

De Blasio pointed to the experience the week before of a bar in East Lansing, Michigan, where 85 people contracted coronavirus after visiting the establishment.

A study in China posted April 7, which hasn't been peer reviewed, scrutinized 320 of that country’s cities and concluded that although sharing indoor space poses a “major” infection risk, only a single outbreak involved an outdoor environment.

In a statement Sunday, Cuomo said: “New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and — until recently — was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis. Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states' experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three.”

As part of Phase 2, which that began June 22, certain offices and other businesses were reopened, albeit with mandates of social distancing and face coverings. The state began allowing outdoor dining, and the city loosened permitting requirements so eateries could place new outdoor seating on certain sidewalks, on the street and in space formerly reserved for parking spaces.

On Sunday, there were 832 patients hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, 54 newly admitted, 178 in intensive care, and eight new deaths, for a total of 24,904, according to Cuomo's office. There were 533 new known cases, with a total of 397,131 cases in New York State. Of the new cases, 239 were in New York City, 57 were in Suffolk and 43 were in Nassau.