Mayor lifts New York City curfew

The New York City curfew will be lifted immediately, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet Sunday morning.

New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city.



Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) Jun 159, 2020

An 8 p.m. curfew was put in place last week in New York for the first time in 75 years amid protests over police brutality.

Saturday was one of the quieter nights since protests began with 80 arrests, minor injuries to three police officer and no vehicle damage, according to the NYPD. That's more than the 40 arrested on Friday, but far less than the nearly 700 arrested Monday during protests over the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody nearly two weeks ago.

Lifting the curfew comes as New York City prepares to begin phase one of its reopening Monday.

