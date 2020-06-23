New York City will hold a series of “brief but mighty” fireworks shows next week, culminating with a finale from the top of the Empire State Building on the Fourth of July, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The shows will start on June 29 and will each be five minutes long, de Blasio said. The intent behind these smaller shows is to prevent groups of people from gathering.

The finale will be aired live on NBC, de Blasio said.

