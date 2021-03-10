New York City’s cap on indoor dining will expand to 50% of an eatery’s capacity on March 19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday, in a further loosening of restrictions meant to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The current maximum capacity for indoor dining in the city is 35%. Cuomo’s announcement was timed with that of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, whose state also will increase capacity to 50%.

Across the rest of New York State, the maximum capacity will increase to 75% on March 19.

Restrictions on dining began last March, soon after the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the state. For part of 2020, indoor restaurant dining was totally banned.

Also Wednesday, Dr. Jay Varma, Mayor Bill de Blasio's senior adviser, said the so-called New York City variant of the coronavirus, known as B.1.526, "is probably more infectious than older strains of the virus."

It's possibly similar to the variant linked to the United Kingdom, "but we’re not certain about this yet," Varma added.

He said an early analysis showed the NYC variant didn’t cause more harmful disease and wasn’t any more resistant to the vaccines.

About 39% of all samples sequenced by the city’s health lab in the most recent week are the NYC strain, compared with 31% the week before, said health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. The so-called UK variant was about 12% of the most recent samples, compared to 8% the week before, he said.

Asked about New York City’s still relatively high, and plateauing, rate of infection — above 6% of tests, according to city statistics — de Blasio said: "While we all have been waging a successful battle against the coronavirus, with vaccination and all these other steps, the coronavirus has come up with these new variations, which create an additional challenge."

Still, said Dr. Mitchell Katz, head of the city’s public health and hospitals system: "I am very pleased to see how the deaths are decreasing, and the serious hospitalizations are decreasing, despite the fact that the variants are increasing."

