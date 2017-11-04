Sunday’s New York City marathoners might be sporting some plastic.

With a 50 percent chance of rain in the forecast at race time, some 50,000 runners might have to turn plastic bags into impromptu raincoats. Puddles and slippery roads could also pose hazards.

Temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm, in the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 2.5 million spectators are expected to line the 26.2-mile route of the world’s largest marathon, which runs from Staten Island, north through Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, before heading south to Manhattan and Central Park, where the race ends.

After Tuesday’s deadly pickup truck attack on a bike path along the Hudson River in lower Manhattan, officials promised to increase security to unprecedented levels, including the largest number of blocker vehicles ever deployed for the race.

Competitors seemed determined to set aside any fears and forge ahead.

“I think everyone is worried, but at the same time we have been training for months, we’re not going to let that stop us,” said Upper East Side resident Michelle Park, 25, who will be running in her first marathon Sunday. “Everyone sees the marathon as a way of the city coming together. People really want to see the race and cheer on people.”

The New York Road Runners Club, which organizes the race, said it sees no evidence that fears of another attack are prompting participants to pull out.

“We are seeing the same patterns as past years in regard to last-minute cancellations in the final few days,” said Lauren Doll, a spokeswoman.

The group said it was working with the agencies responsible for keeping the city safe.

“We have extensive safety and security measures in place, both visible and behind the scenes. We are constantly reviewing our plans with law enforcement and will consider any necessary modifications or enhancements,” the Road Runners said.

NYPD officials say the department will add more sand trucks and block vehicles along the course, as well as deploy additional countersniper teams, heavy weapons teams, aviation units scanning rooftops, and plainclothes officers mixed in with the cheering crowds.

The professional wheelchair division is scheduled to kickoff the 47th annual TCS New York City Marathon at 8:30 a.m. on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, followed by handcycle and other disabled athletes.

Professional women runners, including Shalane Flanagan, a four-time Olympian, who in 2010 clocked the highest finish by an American woman in 20 years, will set out at 9:20 a.m.

The first of four waves and the professional men, including Meb Keflezighi, 42, the 2004 Olympic silver medalist and only American to win the New York Marathon (in 2009) in 34 years, are scheduled to start at 9:50 a.m., organizers said.

The field includes 21 Olympians, 18 Paralympians, 12 past New York City champions, and all four of last year’s winners — runners and wheelchair athletes.

Motorists traveling to New York City for the event were urged to take mass transit to avoid traffic snarls.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority promised that the subway and buses “will get you to the event from all parts of the city.”

The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, the MTA said, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. And starting Saturday at 11 p.m., the upper level will be shut in both directions, the agency said.

With Alison Fox and Ivan Pereira