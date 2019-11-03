Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei wins women's race in NYC Marathon

This story was reported by Jordan Lauterbach, Michael O'Keeffe, Ted Phillips and Dandan Zou. It was written by O'Keeffe.

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei won the women’s race at the 49th New York City Marathon in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 38 seconds Sunday morning. Jepkosgei closed strong and outlasted four-time champion Mary Keitany of Kenya, who finished second in 2:23:32.

Jepkosgei, 26, won in her marathon debut and is the youngest woman to win the New York City Marathon since Ethiopia’s Tesfaye Jifar, then 25-years old, won in 2001.

Keitany led after the 35-kilometer mark, but Jepkosgei caught her by the 22-mile mark. As she approached the finish in Central Park, Jepkosgei had completely lost Keitany.

American Des Linden took the race out strong, but had dropped to fifth by the halfway mark. By the 15-mile mark, the race had thinned to a three-woman race with only Keitany, Jepkosgei, and Ruti Aga left in contention. By the 20-mile mark, Aga had fallen behind.

Jepkosgei is the world-record holder in the half-marathon. She ran 1:04:51 to win the Valencia half-marathon in Spain in 2017. She won the New York City half marathon in 1:10:07 in March and is the first woman to win the half and full New York City marathon in the same year.

Jepkosgei was among more than 50,000 runners — world-class athletes to weekend warriors — who set out to do battle with 26.2 miles of Big Apple pavement. An estimated 1 million spectators — some rooting for friends and relatives, others just soaking in one of New York great annual events — lined city streets Sunday during the race.

Participants from more than 125 countries are running in the marathon, which snakes through Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx before reaching the finish line in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Brooklyn residents, Zoe Schroeder and her boyfriend Kevin Cullen, watched as thousands of runners made their way up 4th Avenue in Brooklyn. It is one of the most raucous parts of the course. Thousands of spectators screaming encouragement, waving signs, waving flags, ringing bells.

“It’s inspiring for sure,” Schroeder said. “I wouldn’t say it is inspiring me to run a marathon but it is inspiring that people do.”

Daniel Romanchuk of Illinois won the men's wheelchair race in 1:37:24. It's his second straight victory in the marathon. Switzerland's Manuela Schar won her third straight women's wheelchair New York City marathon in 1:44:20.

The elite women's group started at 9:10 a.m. Runners in the elite men's division as well as the rest of the massive race field began the race at 9:40 a.m.

Shortly after 9 a.m. about 40 spectators in coats and warms hats had lined up at 59th Street and First Avenue to wait for the runners.

Husband and wife Francisco Forastieri, 59, a lawyer, and Gabriela Murrieta, 56, a psychologist, from Mexico City, have run the marathon before but this year came as spectators.

“This is the best spot to see the New York Marathon,” Forastieri said.

Murrieta, who has run 14 marathons, said New York’s is the best.

“All the time you see people or music or bands, you don’t need headphones,” Murrieta said. She said she always runs with her name and people call out to her: “‘Go Gabby! You look great!”

Iracema Alvarez, 23, a Peruvian-born Manhattan art gallery intern, stood at the corner of 59th Street and First Avenue with four large helium-filled gold balloons spelling out “Gabo” for her brother, Gabriel, who is running in the marathon.

Alvarez said she wanted to “inject a bit of adrenaline” when her brother crosses the bridge into Manhattan.

The balloons are a surprise. When her brother asked how he would spot his family, she told him, “You’ll see us.”

In Brooklyn, Mary Vines stood along 4th Avenue in Brooklyn, holding a sign that on one side said “Go Susie Go” and on the other side said “Go Vic Go.” They are for her friends Susie and Victoria, who are running the marathon.

Vines, of Brooklyn, is a track coach at nearby PS 107 and said parents of the school and a guidance counselor are running today. She has run the marathon three times and is preparing for the marathon in Dallas in December.

She said she tells her students that "when you run a marathon you are running your own race. It’s about what you can do personally. It’s all about beating your best time and doing what is amazing for you.”

The NYPD said last week that it will boost security for the marathon in the wake of the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who blew himself up after being cornered in a dead-end tunnel on Oct. 26 in Syria. New York has been the target of several ISIS-inspired terror attacks in recent years.

A truck driver mowed down people on a bike path along the Hudson River, killing eight and injuring dozens of others just days before the 2017 New York Marathon.

About 1,000 uniformed and plainclothes officers will be stationed across the city, along with 500 blocker cars and 100 sand trucks. Helicopters and drones will keep lookout in New York skies, officials said, while police boats will patrol city waters.

"While there are no specific, credible threats to the marathon or to New York City, I want everyone to remember public safety is a shared responsibly," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.

Austin Dejonge, 28, an art director from Manhattan, said he’s sitting the marathon out this year and cheering his girlfriend Megan Holleran at three different spots along the route.

He stood at the corner of 59th Street and First Avenue with a sign that read: “Let’s Go Megan!” He said the support is important at that corner, which he passed on the other side of the barrier when the couple ran together last year.

“You get off the bridge and you see all these people and you get super excited,” Dejonge said.

Once she passes the corner he said he’ll hop on his bicycle and ride up to the 20-mile mark in the Bronx. Then he’ll ride back to meet her at the finish line in Central Park.

In Queens, Matt Regier, 33, of Astoria, has been cheering for the annual race on and off for about 20 years.

“What I love about the marathon is it’s the only sporting event where people cheer just because others are trying really hard,” Regier said as his 2-year-old son, Emilio, sat on his shoulder waving two small tambourines on Crescent Street off the Queensboro Plaza subway station in Long Island City. “None of the people we cheered today are winners. It’s not about winning.”

Sean McCullough and his wife Crystal Park of Brooklyn watched the race with their two small children along 4th Ave in Brooklyn.

“This is good,” Park said. “The crowd is awesome. Everyone should experience the New York Marathon a least once in their life.”