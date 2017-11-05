The TCS New York City Marathon took off Sunday morning under cloudy skies and unprecedented security measures less than a week after a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan.

The professional wheelchair division started the race at 8:32 a.m. on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Those racers are to be followed by handcyclists and other disabled athletes. Professional women runners will set out at 9:20 a.m., and the first of four waves and the professional men’s division are to begin at 9:50 a.m., organizers said.

More than 50,000 marathoners will be following a 26.2-mile route through the five boroughs as some vie for their personal best while others hope to just finish the race, in its 47th year.

Runners from all over the world poured into Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island for the start.

Two million spectators are expected to line the streets for the world’s largest marathon, which crosses the bridge and then runs mostly north through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx before turning west back toward Manhattan and then south to the finish line in Central Park.

Participants talked about the rush that comes from being cheered on by thousands of New Yorkers that flock to the route as it winds through the city.

“I’m amped up. I just want to get running,” said Mike Mazzelli, 50, a Brooklyn native who is running his first marathon. His prep advice: a lot of carbs. “I ate two pasta dishes yesterday and eggs with toast this morning,” he added.

Rebecca Schwartz, 37, from Bergenfield, New Jersey said at the race start that she has run in close to 30 marathons.

“It’s all about the energy from the crowds, like on Fifth Avenue and near the park (Central Park). It’s special. That crowd keeps you going,” she said. “New York is number 1 because of the crowds. The only one that comes close is Boston.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday said the New York State Police and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are doubling the number of officers assigned to posts around the city, while the New York National Guard will triple its forces, including stationing soldiers along the route. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority also will have additional officers on hand.

“But I want to stress this is just a precautionary measure. We have no information that points to any issues,” Cuomo said.

NYPD officials say the department will add more sand trucks and blocking vehicles along the course, as well as additional countersniper teams, heavy weapons teams, aviation units scanning rooftops, and plainclothes officers mixed in with the cheering crowds.

At the race start, the usual heavy police presence was visible around the bridge, with several points blocked by Department of Sanitation trucks, bollards or other law enforcement vehicles.

On Tuesday, a man drove a rented van along a lower Manhattan bike path, killing eight people and injuring 12 others.

With Joan Gralla