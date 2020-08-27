New York City museums reopening after pandemic closures

Get ready to be inspired anew at New York City’s world-class museums — with occupancy capped at a quarter of normal, mandates for timed ticketing, staggered entry, face covering, controlled traffic flow, social distancing, and disinfection protocols, per state regulations.

The city’s museums have begun to reopen. They had been shuttered since mid-March, as the coronavirus pandemic began to noticeably explode. They were permitted to reopen beginning Aug. 24, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Aug. 14.

Also allowed to reopen are aquariums “and other low-risk indoor cultural institutions,” Cuomo’s office said in a news release.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will reopen Aug. 29. Hours will be Thursday and Friday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Met Cloisters will reopen Sept. 12, Thursday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Museum of Modern Art will reopen Aug. 27, with these hours through at least Sept. 27 for the public: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There are extended hours for members.

The American Museum of Natural History will reopen Sept. 9, Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Guggenheim Museum will reopen Oct. 3. Final hours haven’t been posted.

The New-York Historical Society Museum will reopen Sept. 11, Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who are 65 or older and/or have compromised immune systems; Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. An outdoor exhibit, “Hope Wanted: New York City Under Quarantine” is now open. (The society's library has different hours.)

The Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is planning to reopen Sept. 13 to the general public, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Jewish holidays.

The Museum of the City of New York reopened Thursday, with regular hours Thursday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Whitney Museum of American Art will reopen Sept. 3, with limited hours and timed tickets available on its website.

The 9/11 Museum will reopen to the public Sept. 12, Thursday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Tuesday and Wednesday.