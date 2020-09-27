TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD: Four arrested after crowd disrupts traffic in Manhattan

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Four people were arrested and eight more issued summonses for disorderly conduct Saturday night in Manhattan after a Black Lives Matter protest, according to the NYPD and published reports.

Police said they were called to a "large disorderly group obstructing vehicular traffic in the vicinity of 10 Street and Hudson Street" about 8:20 p.m., a police spokeswoman said. Three men and five women were issued summons for disorderly conduct.

Published reports showed video of NYPD officers rushing into a crowd of protesters gathered near a pedestrian island in the West Village.

Four others were arrested and face charges, including assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, officials said. It is unclear from the video what prompted police to arrest the individuals.

A prerecorded police message warned against blocking pedestrian or roadway traffic as officers moved in and handcuffed some in the crowd. Officers knocked over a restaurant stool as they apprehended one protester.

The protesters had previously marched to the nearby Sixth Precinct after police shut down what they called a peaceful gathering in Washington Square Park, according to news reports.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) tweeted that his office was in contact with the NYPD regarding what he described as the use of force against citizens.

"But we’re exhausted of seeing video after video, and hearing from constituents in person, of inexplicable escalations that undermine an already fragile trust," Hoylman wrote.

