NYC protests mostly peaceful with pockets of violence

New York City streets were much less chaotic Wednesday night, as many more officers along with helicopters were deployed, breaking a string of nighttime demonstrations marred by violence and looting that at times spiraled out of control.

The NYPD said the number of arrests fell by about one-third to 180 — and not all were anti-police brutality protesters.

Still, there were pockets of violence: there were reports of protesters injured by aggressive officers, a councilman decried the way some officers broke up a peaceful demonstration with batons and shoved protesters and an officer in Brooklyn was stabbed in the neck and is expected to recover as the weapon missed a major artery, the NYPD said. His attacker was shot by a nearby officer and remains in critical condition, the NYPD said. The two responding officers whose hands were shot are stable.

At least preliminarily, there were no reports of the widespread looting that erupted — which led Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to say the NYPD had not been effective- that damaged so many stores in the Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn earlier this week.

During the day, thousands peacefully protested the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer — now charged with murder — including a large gathering at Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s Upper East Side residence.

The weather may have helped the police maintain order after nearly a week of the sort of lawlessness not seen in years.

Showers began at around 9 p.m., an hour after the earlier 8 p.m. curfew began for the second night in a row.

And that was around the time officers began moving in on crowds of demonstrators in Manhattan and Brooklyn, at times blasting people with pepper spray or using batons to shove people who didn’t move fast enough.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said about 60 people were arrested near Central Park for defying an order to go home.

“When we have these big crowds, especially in this area, especially where we’ve had the looting, no more tolerance," Monahan said. “They have to be off the street.”

City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who attended a rally in downtown Brooklyn, expressed outrage that police had broken up the peaceful demonstration by shoving protesters and hitting them with batons.

“I can’t believe what I just witnessed & experienced,” Williams wrote on Twitter. He called the use of force on nonviolent protesters “disgusting.”

During the day, some protesters had been heartened by news that three more Minneapolis police officers had been charged in connection to the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man who died after an officer pressed a knee on his neck.

But most said they wanted bigger societal changes to fight institutional racism in policing.

“There’s been progress, but are we at a point where we can all celebrate? No,” said demonstrator Lisa Horton, calling for “radical change” in the criminal justice system.

Tuesday night’s protests had also been mostly peaceful, prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to declare that an early curfew was working.

It is set to remain in effect through at least Sunday, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

With AP