Henri disrupts travel in NYC, forces some drivers to abandon vehicles as floodwaters rise

Nearly one-quarter of Sunday’s flights at LaGuardia Airport were canceled Sunday, as heavy rains and gusty winds from Tropical Storm Henri wreaked havoc on travel in New York City, officials said.

Subway lines were suspended overnight in Manhattan because of flooding, while record-breaking rainfall sent water over roads in Brooklyn and Queens, stranding motorists who were forced to abandon their vehicles.

The "We Love NYC" concert, meant to be a celebration of the city’s comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, was cut short Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. during Barry Manilow’s performance due to lightning. Thousands of vaccinated fans left the park after an announcer urged them to seek shelter and the show was officially canceled at about 10:30 p.m., before stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello and Paul Simon could take the stage.

Con Edison said it is prepared for possible power outages because of the storm. The utility said it has secured 1,500 mutual aid workers from other power companies to supplement the 12,500 workers deployed in the field.

Twenty-three percent of flights at LaGuardia were canceled Sunday, according to Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton, while 11% of at JFK International Airport and 22% of flights at Newark International Airport were also suspended. Cotton said additional cancellations and delays were anticipated, depending on rainfall and wind later in the day.

"This storm is having significant impact on flight activity," Cotton said during Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Sunday morning press briefing.

The good news, Cotton said, is that the New York City airports are not expected to experience major flooding thanks to barriers constructed after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

"Travelers should be sure to check with their airlines in terms of the current status of their flights," Cotton said.

In Central Park, 1.94 inches of rain fell between 10 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, the wettest hour on record for New York City. An additional 1.84 inches of rain fell between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Heavy rains flooded roads and highways in Brooklyn and Queens late Saturday, authorities said.

In Brooklyn, drivers had to be rescued after they got stuck in flash flooding on 3rd Avenue underneath the Gowanus Expressay and at 4th Avenue and Carroll Street. In Queens, motorists had to abandon their cars due to flooding on the Cross Island Parkway and other roads.

Subway lines in Manhattan were also suspended overnight due to flooding, and Interim NYC Transit President Craig Cipriano urged residents to stay at home if they can.