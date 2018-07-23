TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
NewsNew York

NY Daily News slashes staff in half

The paper told employees that the newspaper is reducing its editorial staff by 50 percent.

In an email sent to staff Monday, tronc

In an email sent to staff Monday, tronc said staff at the Daily News will focus on breaking news involving "crime, civil justice and public responsibility." Photo Credit: AP/Mark Lennihan

By The Associated Press
Print

The Daily News will cut half of its newsroom staff, saying it will focus more on digital news.

The paper was sold to tronc Inc. last year for $1, with the owner of the Chicago Tribune assuming liabilities and debt.

In an email sent to staff Monday, tronc said staff at the Daily News will focus on breaking news involving "crime, civil justice and public responsibility."

Revenue and print circulation have been sliding at the newspaper for years, even as it provided critical coverage of health issues in public housing and for first responders after the Sept. 11 attacks.

More news

William Johnson, 92, of Glen Cove, with a LI vets remember military life before desegregation order
LIRR president Phillip Eng, seen at the Mineola LIRR president defends timing of rider updates
There's a party going on every week during Monday night fun on LI this summer
North Hempstead Town Hall is seen in this Why did this LI town declare its independence?
Brookhaven Town chief of operations Matt Miner, seen Town payroll unchanged year-to-year, data show
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini during a DA: Suffolk conviction integrity bureau to launch