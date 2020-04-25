TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
47° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Newsday wins five New York Emmy awards for video, multimedia

"Empress" by Newsday multimedia producer Shelby Knowles won

"Empress" by Newsday multimedia producer Shelby Knowles won the 2020 New York Emmy award in the Photographer Sports category. Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Newsday won five New York Emmy awards for video and multimedia Saturday night.

The New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the winners during a special online event.

“I’m extremely proud of our Newsday team and all of their excellent work that was honored tonight,” said Debby Krenek, publisher of Newsday.

Newsday’s winning entries in the 63rd annual competition were:

  • “Make Comedians Great Again: Trump Impersonators In Trump Era” in the Politics/Government category: Yeong-Ung Yang.
  • “Journey Into The Oculus: Feed Me TV” in the Lifestyle Program category: Jessica Kelley, Christopher Ware, Oren Sarch, Susan Yale, Jeffrey Basinger, Miguel Cubillos, Lori Julich, Alexa Coveney, Caroline Curtin and Kelly Choi.
  • “Where Have All The Diners Gone: Feed Me TV” in the Business/Consumer Program category: Jessica Kelley, Christopher Ware, Yeong-Ung Yang, Caroline Curtin, Miguel Cubillos, Susan Yale, Jeffrey Basinger, Alexa Coveney, Megan Miller, Lori Julich and Kelly Choi.
  • “Empress” in the Photographer Sports category: Shelby Knowles.
  • “Raising The Sushi Bar: Feed Me TV” in the Informational/Instructional category: Jessica Kelley, Jeffrey Basinger, Oren Sarch, Yeong Ung Yang, Christopher Ware, Susan Yale, Miguel Cubillos, Caroline Curtin, Lori Julich and Kelly Choi.

Newsday had 23 nominations in 22 categories.

News 12 Long Island won three Emmys on Saturday. The station won for coverage of topics including environment and history.

News 12 Networks collected 60 nominations for the work done at its five outlets in the region: 26 in Westchester, 17 on Long Island, 10 in New Jersey and five in the Bronx and two in Brooklyn.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search