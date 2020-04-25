Newsday won five New York Emmy awards for video and multimedia Saturday night.

The New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the winners during a special online event.

“I’m extremely proud of our Newsday team and all of their excellent work that was honored tonight,” said Debby Krenek, publisher of Newsday.

Newsday’s winning entries in the 63rd annual competition were:

“Make Comedians Great Again: Trump Impersonators In Trump Era” in the Politics/Government category: Yeong-Ung Yang.

“Journey Into The Oculus: Feed Me TV” in the Lifestyle Program category: Jessica Kelley, Christopher Ware, Oren Sarch, Susan Yale, Jeffrey Basinger, Miguel Cubillos, Lori Julich, Alexa Coveney, Caroline Curtin and Kelly Choi.

“Where Have All The Diners Gone: Feed Me TV” in the Business/Consumer Program category: Jessica Kelley, Christopher Ware, Yeong-Ung Yang, Caroline Curtin, Miguel Cubillos, Susan Yale, Jeffrey Basinger, Alexa Coveney, Megan Miller, Lori Julich and Kelly Choi.

“Empress” in the Photographer Sports category: Shelby Knowles.

“Raising The Sushi Bar: Feed Me TV” in the Informational/Instructional category: Jessica Kelley, Jeffrey Basinger, Oren Sarch, Yeong Ung Yang, Christopher Ware, Susan Yale, Miguel Cubillos, Caroline Curtin, Lori Julich and Kelly Choi.

Newsday had 23 nominations in 22 categories.

News 12 Long Island won three Emmys on Saturday. The station won for coverage of topics including environment and history.

News 12 Networks collected 60 nominations for the work done at its five outlets in the region: 26 in Westchester, 17 on Long Island, 10 in New Jersey and five in the Bronx and two in Brooklyn.