Bridge closures, schedule changes prompted by NYC Marathon

Runners head over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon on Nov. 4, 2018. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Transit officials on Wednesday warned motorists that the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed for the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, adding that bus and subway riders can expect changes in schedules and volume on some lines.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the span’s upper level will be closed starting 11 p.m. Saturday, and traffic in both directions will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Officials added that the Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits on Staten Island will close at 3 a.m. on Sunday and reopen at around 3 p.m.

“Motorists can call the Verrazzano-Narrows Marathon Traffic Hotline at 718-692-5656 to hear information about the closures,” officials said in a news release.

Marathon runners who use subways can travel to Staten Island by ferry after taking the subway to Bowling Green, South Ferry, or Whitehall Street stations and walking to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. Runners may board a shuttle bus directly from the ferry terminal on Staten Island to School Road at Bay Street.

The South Ferry, Whitehall Street, Bowling Green, 42nd Street-Bryant Park, 42nd Street-Grand Central, Fifth Avenue, 59th Street-Columbus Circle, 72nd Street, 81st Street-Museum of Natural History, and 86th Street subway stops may experience higher volume.

“In order to prevent overcrowding on stairways and platforms at subway stations, some stairways may be designated as ‘entrance or exit only,’ officials said. “Additional NYC Transit personnel will be available to assist customers at these subway locations.”

Buses and subway trains may be rerouted or detoured and customers should anticipate delays, officials said, adding that the Central Park Transverses at 65th, 79th and 96th streets will be closed for most of the day and buses will not be permitted to cross Fifth Avenue during the race.

For all the weekend service changes to subways and buses, officials advise visiting https://new.mta.info/planned-service-changes.

