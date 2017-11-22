TODAY'S PAPER
New York tabs share 'I'm With Perv' headlines on Trump

The New York Daily News and New York Post both published nearly identical front cover headlines.

The New York Post, left, and New York

The New York Post, left, and New York Daily News are arranged for a photo, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Photo Credit: The Associated Press

By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump's hometown tabloids have nearly identical front cover headlines to report his endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. They say, "I'm With Perv" and I'm With the Perv!"

The New York Daily News and New York Post often tackle the same topics on their front page, but only when the stars align do their colorful headline writers get the same idea. Both were reporting on Trump's backing of Moore, who is accused of sexually assaulting or molesting two girls decades ago. Moore denies the charge.

The News' cover headline is "I'm With Perv" is bracketed by pictures of the two men. Trump is pointing an index finger in Moore's direction. The Post's headline — "I'm With the Perv!" adds an exclamation point.

