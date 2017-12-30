TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 20° Good Afternoon
Overcast 20° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

2 men arraigned on murder charges in quadruple homicide

Justin C. Mann, left, and James W. White

Justin C. Mann, left, and James W. White have been arrested on murder charges in the deaths of two women and two children in their Troy apartment on Dec. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Troy Police Department via AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

TROY, NY - Two men were arrested Saturday on murder charges in the deaths of two women and two children who were found dead in their upstate New York apartment.

Justin Mann and James White were arrested in their hometown, Schenectady, and pleaded not guilty in Troy City Court.

According to the Times Union , Troy Police Chief John Tedesco said one of the defendants knew one of the victims. He declined to elaborate.

Information given in court said the killings took place at about 9 p.m., Dec. 21. It wasn't until Tuesday, five days later, that a property manager found 36-year-old Shanta Myers; her children, 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers and 5-year-old Shanise Myers; and 22-year-old Brandi Mells in a basement apartment along the Hudson River, just north of Albany. Police say Myers and Mells were in a relationship.

Tedesco and District Attorney Joel Abelove, who appeared at a press conference, declined to answer questions about a possible motive and the method of the killings.

They also would not say how the defendants know each other, but said that both have records and Mann is on parole.

More than two dozen people were in court Saturday, some wearing Troy Boys & Girls club sweatshirts.

Mann appeared to break down as he was led out of court. A man and a woman in the courtroom became visibly distraught.

The suspects were sent to the Rensselaer County Jail to await their next court appearance, on Thursday. Neither man said anything as the charges were read.

Tedesco said no more arrests are expected.

"I don't have to tell you what a good feeling it is to have these two in custody," he said. "It's a great relief."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Laura Gillen, a Democrat, won the election this New town supervisor announces staff picks
Firefighters respond to a house fire on Locust 1 dead in Amityville house fire, chief says
A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Powerball jackpot $384M for tonight’s drawing
Police respond to a crash on Patchogue-Yaphank Road Police respond to 2-vehicle crash in Suffolk
The Levittown Fire Department, Wantagh-Levittown Ambulance Corps and 4-vehicle crash leaves one injured, cops say
Timothy Tenke, center, at a Glen Cove city New mayor takes office amid political tensions