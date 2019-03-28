TODAY'S PAPER
New Yorkers not amused by man who sliced bagels like bread

By The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — A Midwest man who brought his co-workers bagels sliced like bread is getting an earful from New Yorkers and social media.

Alex Krautmann on Monday tweeted a photo of his Panera purchase and called the vertical slices "the St. Louis secret." Krautmann pointed out it creates more slices and more surface area for cream cheese. He wrote the few remaining slices make nice bagel chips with hummus.

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York wasn't buying it over the traditional horizontal slice. The Democrat tweeted "St Louis, fuhgeddaboudit."

New York City's chief of detectives Dermot Shea thanked posters for reporting "this crime." He wrote it would never happen in New York.

Panera told Krautmann the bagels "are on us" next time and they'll be sliced however he'd like.

By The Associated Press

