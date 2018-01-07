TODAY'S PAPER
No Pants Subway Ride: See photos

By amNY.com staff
Temperatures in the single digits did not stop New Yorkers from joining the No Pants Subway Ride, an annual prank that saw plenty of straphangers shedding bottom layers.

Participants — more than 1,000 locals were expected, organizers said — met up at seven locations in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, then rode together, sans pants. The global event, which originated in NYC in 2001, hit 32 cities this year.

Scroll down to see photos from this year's local version of the No Pants Subway Ride.

Participants in the 17th Annual No Pants Subway
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants in the 17th Annual No Pants Subway Ride cheer as they ride the escalator at the 34th Street-Hudson Yards train station in Manhattan on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

A view of participants from below, Sunday, Jan.
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

A view of participants from below, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Glen Pannell of Bethpage, a Mike Pence look-alike,
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Glen Pannell of Bethpage, a Mike Pence look-alike, was one of hundreds of people who braved frigid temperatures on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Donning winter hats and boots, these straphangers seemed
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Donning winter hats and boots, these straphangers seemed to enjoy their pants-free day, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Some had fun with their choice of undies.
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Some had fun with their choice of undies.

The No Pants Subway Ride was definitely a
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

The No Pants Subway Ride was definitely a selfie-worthy occasion.

These playful gingerbread men boxers were spotted aboard
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

These playful gingerbread men boxers were spotted aboard an N train.

A pants-less woman waits for her train at
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A pants-less woman waits for her train at the 5th Avenue-Bryant Park subway station on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

This couple wore matching underpants.
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

This couple wore matching underpants.

Going pants-less let this commuter show off his
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Going pants-less let this commuter show off his "The Little Mermaid" socks.

It's not every day someone adjusts their underpants
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

It's not every day someone adjusts their underpants on the train.

People swapped pants for goosebumps.
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

People swapped pants for goosebumps.

Kamil Brazet, left, and Bartek Hills, right, of
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Kamil Brazet, left, and Bartek Hills, right, of Brooklyn get ready to participate in the pants off subway ride on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

A shot of one participant riding the rails
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A shot of one participant riding the rails sans pants on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

These fancy ladies went all out to show
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

These fancy ladies went all out to show their knickers on Sunday, dressing up in period clothing.

Riders couldn't help but stare.
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Riders couldn't help but stare.

