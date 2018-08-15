A federal jury in Manhattan has found former union leader Norman Seabrook guilty on charges that he took a $20,000 kickback in 2014 for investing $20 million in members’ pension money with a hedge fund.

Seabrook, 58, was convicted of conspiracy and bribery on the second day of jury deliberations after a two-week-long retrial that featured testimony from star federal corruption informant Jona Rechnitz. A jury deadlocked last year on the same charges.

The jury announced its bribery conviction about an hour before the conspiracy verdict. In between, Seabrook told family members to stop crying and turned to reporters with a grin.

“I’m still smiling,” he said.

The once-influential head of the 9,000-member Correction Officers Benevolent Association had claimed that he was framed by Rechnitz, a real estate operator who was at the center of federal corruption probes of City Hall and the NYPD in 2016.

But the jury of 10 women and two men apparently believed Rechnitz’s testimony that he befriended Seabrook, took him on vacations to Israel and Dominican Republic, and eventually delivered a $60,000 cash bribe in a Ferragamo bag on behalf of the hedge fund Platinum Partners.

Prosecutors said Seabrook agreed to the bribe after telling Rechnitz in a drunken conversation, “It’s time for Norman to get paid.” The union lost $19 million of the $20 million invested, and Platinum went bankrupt. Platinum founder Murray Huberfeld pleaded guilty after the first trial.