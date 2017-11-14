The jury in the federal bribery trial of former jail-union boss Norman Seabrook says it is deadlocked.

In a note sent out at noon on the fourth day of deliberations, jurors told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter they “request your guidance about how to proceed.”

Seabrook is accused of taking a $60,000 bribe to invest $20 million in union pension money with Platinum Partners, a hedge fund founded by co-defendant Murray Huberfeld.

After consulting with prosecutors and defense lawyers about the note, Carter brought jurors out and gave them a so-called “Allen charge,” urging them to keep working toward a verdict.

They should “consider one another’s point of view with an open mind” and be willing to change, he said, but should not “give up a point of view” they hold conscientiously just because they are outnumbered.

At trial, prosecutors relied on testimony from government informant Jona Rechnitz, who said he set up the bribe to Seabrook and delivered it in a Ferragamo bag.

But he admitted involvement in two Ponzi schemes and corruption at both the NYPD and City Hall, and defense lawyers said his history of lies and deception made him not worthy of belief.