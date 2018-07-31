Former New York City correction union boss Norman Seabrook is expected to face a new and damaging piece of evidence at his retrial on bribery charges starting Wednesday that jurors who deadlocked at his first trial last year in Manhattan federal court didn’t know about.

Seabrook, accused of taking a $60,000 bribe from one-time fixer and star government witness Jona Rechnitz to invest $20 million in union pension money with a hedge fund, was able to keep the outcome of the investment out of the first trial, which ended in a hung jury last November.

But over defense objections, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who will preside at the retrial, ruled earlier this month he will admit evidence at the new trial that financial struggles at the hedge fund Platinum Partners led to the loss of $19 million of the $20 million investment Seabrook engineered.

“I believe the outcome of dishonesty is relevant,” said the judge, arguing that the losses helped show the significance of information about risk that Seabrook allegedly kept from the union’s board. “This is the outcome of dishonesty.”

Hellerstein did not preside last year when Seabrook, 58, was tried along with Platinum founder Murray Huberfeld, who was accused of using Rechnitz as a conduit to pay Seabrook to funnel money from the Correction Officers Benevolent Association to the struggling hedge fund.

Huberfeld has since pleaded guilty to misleading Platinum about the $60,000 payment to Rechnitz, but not to bribery.

Last year’s trial marked the first public testimony from Rechnitz, a one-time real estate wheeler-dealer and political donor raised in Los Angeles who became a central figure in corruption probes that enveloped Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Hall and the NYPD.

In addition to describing how he wined and dined Seabrook and took him on vacations as part of a campaign to wield influence with top figures in law enforcement and politics, Rechnitz laid out how raising money for the mayor bought him access to City Hall and priority treatment when he had issues with the city.

He said that he was hired by Huberfeld to help recruit investors to Platinum, and after Seabrook complained about not making enough money during a trip to the Dominican Republic, he broached the idea of paying kickbacks in return for union funds and Seabrook accepted.

The retrial starting this week is expected to reprise that testimony, as well as an extended cross-examination in which Rechnitz admitted links to two different Ponzi schemes, engaging in racially offensive behavior by dressing up in blackface, and lying repeatedly to get perks — from a gun license to a police chaplaincy — and exaggerate his importance to associates.

That uneven performance, jurors said after the first trial, left some concluding Rechnitz was a “straight up liar” and contributed to the hung jury on bribery and conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors tried to corroborate Rechnitz’s testimony with security video of him carrying a Ferragamo bag as he headed off to meet Seabrook in December, 2014, and agents said they found the bag and $28,000 in cash at Seabrook’s home when he was arrested 18 months later.

But defense lawyers had an explanation for all the evidence — the bag contained a holiday gift, they said, and the $28,000 was from gambling — and contended Seabrook was set up by Rechnitz with a false charge to win leniency after prosecutors targeted him for other illegal conduct.

They argued to jurors at the first trial that Seabrook had Platinum properly vetted before placing union money with the fund and thought it was a good investment. That defense could be unfairly undercut, they complained to Hellerstein this month, if jurors learn at the retrial that most of the money was lost.

“The fate of this investment is not part of this case,” defense lawyer Paul Shechtman told the judge. “The question is whether there was a bribe.

“If you want to say anything about the appropriateness of the investment, the jury is entitled to know the other thing,” Hellerstein responded. “ . . . I find it necessary to create some kind of balance.”

Platinum filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016, and several officials of the hedge fund were indicted on fraud charges in Brooklyn federal court that year.