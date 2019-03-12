TODAY'S PAPER
New York attorney probing Trump business deals

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at Long Island Association breakfast on Jan. 11 in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By The Associated Press
New York's attorney general has opened a civil investigation into President Donald Trump's business dealings.

A person familiar with the inquiry says Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas Monday to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank seeking records related to four Trump real estate projects and his failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills.

The person wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The New York Times first reported the subpoenas.

Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on documents provided to Deutsche Bank when he was trying to buy the Bills.

Messages left with the banks and the Trump Organization were not immediately returned.

The subpoenas sought records related to Trump projects in Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Florida.

