Police: NY woman resorts to baseball bat after patty not available

In this Jan. 15, 2019 image taken from surveillance video, a woman smashes the windows of "Back Home Restaurant" in the Bronx borough of New York. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who couldn't get a beef patty at a favorite New York eatery used a baseball bat in protest.

On Saturday, police released surveillance video of the woman in action in the Bronx — smashing a restaurant's windows after learning the eatery had run out of her favorite food.

Police say the woman at the Back Home restaurant in the Morrisania neighborhood came in on Jan. 15 and ordered a patty. She was told they'd run out, and she got upset.

Authorities say she left and came back to the Jamaican restaurant with the bat. The video shows a woman bashing in two windows.

