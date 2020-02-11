De Blasio signs bill to expand 9/11, line-of-duty survivor benefits

Government-funded healthcare is being extended to the families of all New York City municipal workers — not just uniformed personnel like cops and firefighters — who die in the line of duty or from 9/11-related illnesses.

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the legislation, known as Introduction 1785, at City Hall Tuesday afternoon to cover workers’ family members, such as spouses, domestic partners and dependent children.

“Whether you wore a uniform or not, if you were there for us, we need to be there for you and your family — and we will be,” de Blasio said at a hearing before the signing.

The law takes effect immediately but is prospective, meaning only future medical bills are covered.

The city has so far identified 85 families who are eligible, de Blasio said.

But that number is expected to grow to about 5,000 when 9/11-related illnesses are included, said Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-Queens), a prime sponsor of the legislation.

De Blasio gave the examples of “unsung heroes” whose families will now be covered — traffic agents who helped moved move vehicles near the World Trade Center “in all that chaos” during the time after 9/11 and sanitation workers and city jail guards who worked on the Ground Zero pile and at Fresh Kills, the landfill where debris was sorted in the terrorist attacks’ aftermath.