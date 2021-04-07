All eight of New York City’s public beaches will open for the summer, beginning Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday — a year after swimming was delayed as a coronavirus-prevention measure.

State-mandated restrictions, including required physical distance between groups, will remain in place, de Blasio said. But he said those rules could be relaxed later into the summer as more people are vaccinated and if the coronavirus infection rate declines.

"I won’t be surprised if over the course of the summer, there’s ways of doing things differently and, you know, giving people a little more freedom," de Blasio said, speaking at his daily coronavirus news conference.

He added that "we still have a ways to go" between now and the opening of beaches.

"We’re gonna constantly watch the data and the science, and if things continue to improve, you know, hopefully, we can relax some of those rules," he said.

Last year, the city delayed swimming at beaches, a policy that led municipalities on Long Island to limit their beaches to locals. The municipalities said they feared a surge of city residents.

The city’s beaches span 14 miles: Orchard Beach in the Bronx; Coney Island and Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn; Rockaway Beach in Queens; and Midland Beach, South Beach, Cedar Grove Beach, and Wolfe's Pond Park Beach on Staten Island.

Lifeguards will be on duty every day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Swimming is prohibited at any other time.

Also Wednesday, de Blasio announced that city pools would open on June 26, the day after public school ends.