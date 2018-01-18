What is congestion pricing?

It is a fee charged to drivers traveling in highly congested areas during the times of day when traffic is at its heaviest to help reduce gridlock.

Enacting congestion pricing for some of Manhattan’s high-traffic neighborhoods has been a point of debate for at least the past decade. Now, it looks like the concept could see a revival.

What’s being proposed?

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said details of a congestion pricing plan will be released by his Fix NYC panel by Friday.

Cuomo recently said the FIX NYC proposal “doesn’t toll bridges” into and out of Manhattan that are currently free like the Queensboro Bridge but would charge drivers for entering the most congested parts of Manhattan during certain times.

The recommendations will detail the boundaries of a “pricing zone,” the area where drivers would face a congestion charge, Cuomo said Tuesday.

What’s been proposed in the past?

In 2008, Mayor Michael Bloomberg pushed for a congestion plan that would have charged motorists $8 a day for cars and $21 for trucks if they drove south of 60th Street between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The proposal would have raised an estimated $500 million annually for mass transit improvements. It died in Albany when state lawmakers, arguing drivers already faced steep parking fees and tolls, refused to bring it to a vote.

Another push was made to implement congestion pricing in 2015. The Move NY plan tweaked Bloomberg’s model, adding a “toll swap.” Tolls would be charged to use the city’s East River bridges while reducing existing tolls on outer-borough bridges.

The campaign won some favor in Albany, with state legislators introducing bills in 2016 based on the congestion plan, but didn’t get much further.

How would it affect Long Islanders?

It’s not yet clear how congestion pricing would change the way Long Islanders commute into and out of the city.

The State Department of Transportation estimated in 2008, in advance of Bloomberg’s congestion pricing proposal, that vehicle trips from Long Island into the Manhattan zone would drop 13 percent and that 6 percent more commuters would switch to public transit.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority also estimated 3,500 of the daily car commuters from Long Island would switch over to public transit.

About 26 percent of Long Islanders who work south of 86th Street drive while the rest use public transit, the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, a Manhattan-based nonprofit, said in 2008.

Who would need to approve a congestion pricing plan?

Cuomo’s proposal would need approval from the State Legislature, where it may face stiff opposition.

After Cuomo delivered his annual State of the State address in Albany, Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said he couldn’t currently support imposing congestion pricing on commuters. Asked if he thought it could win support from Senate Republicans, Flanagan added: “Not from what I’ve listened to.”

Does this exist anywhere else?

London implemented a congestion fee beginning in 2003. Drivers are currently charged 11.50 pounds — about $16 — to drive within the zone on weekdays from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Ten years after its implementation, there was a 10 percent reduction in traffic volume, according to London’s transit authority.

Singapore has had a congestion pricing scheme since 1975. In its current form, all drivers moving through the restricted zone on weekdays from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. must pay a fee.

Stockholm adopted a congestion tax in 2007. Motorists driving in the city’s center are charged from 6:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m.

Do NYC politicians support congestion pricing?

Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a recent news conference he likes the idea of getting more cars off the streets but that there are “serious fairness issues when it comes to congestion pricing.” De Blasio has said he would prefer drumming up revenue for the city’s subways by imposing higher taxes on the rich.

The new City Council Speaker, Corey Johnson, whose district represents Chelsea, Greenwich Village and other parts of midtown, has come out in favor of the proposal.