TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 42° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 42° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Sources: Johnson close to securing NYC council speaker’s post

If picked by the 50 other council members, Johnson would become the first openly gay and HIV-positive person to be speaker.

Councilman Corey Johnson, shown in Times Square

Councilman Corey Johnson, shown in Times Square on July 26, 2017, represents Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen and parts of midtown. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Councilman Corey Johnson of Manhattan is close to securing the New York City Council’s speakership, the municipal legislature’s top leadership post, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

If picked by the 50 other council members, Johnson — who is 35 and originally from Massachusetts — would become the first openly gay and HIV-positive person to be speaker.

According to the sources, Johnson has secured the support of borough party bosses, who typically instruct the delegation on how to vote.

Johnson, who represents Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen and parts of midtown, did not reply to a text message seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

Seven other members are running — Robert Cornegy and Jumaane Williams of Brooklyn; Donovan Richards and Jimmy Van Bramer of Queens; Mark Levine of Manhattan; and Ydanis Rodriguez and Ritchie Torres of the Bronx.

Support for Johnson isn’t guaranteed, both sources cautioned. “It ain’t over till it’s over,” one said.

Levine is Mayor Bill de Blasio’s preferred choice for speaker, but the party bosses are reluctant to allow the mayor the sort of influence he wielded four years ago, when he helped cut a deal that installed Melissa Mark-Viverito of Manhattan and cut out the majority of the bosses, the sources said.

The speaker, one of the most powerful posts in city government, negotiates the budget, controls the flow of legislation, and decides who gets committee chairmanships.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Brady Rymer and the Fa-La-Las, from left, Skylar Singer films music video featuring LI kids
Gleudys Ilarraza, 46, filed insurance claim on car Woman filed claim on impounded car, DA says
Comedian Jim Breuer will perform three shows (5, New events, openings coming to LI in 2018
Joshua Mileto, 16, was set to enter 11th Family sues over HS football player’s death
Glenn Kurtzrock was prosecutor on five murder cases Two Suffolk DA murder cases fall apart
Thomas Datre Jr., left, with his attorney Kevin Expert appointed in lawsuit over park dumping