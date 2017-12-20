Councilman Corey Johnson of Manhattan is close to securing the New York City Council’s speakership, the municipal legislature’s top leadership post, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

If picked by the 50 other council members, Johnson — who is 35 and originally from Massachusetts — would become the first openly gay and HIV-positive person to be speaker.

According to the sources, Johnson has secured the support of borough party bosses, who typically instruct the delegation on how to vote.

Johnson, who represents Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen and parts of midtown, did not reply to a text message seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

Seven other members are running — Robert Cornegy and Jumaane Williams of Brooklyn; Donovan Richards and Jimmy Van Bramer of Queens; Mark Levine of Manhattan; and Ydanis Rodriguez and Ritchie Torres of the Bronx.

Support for Johnson isn’t guaranteed, both sources cautioned. “It ain’t over till it’s over,” one said.

Levine is Mayor Bill de Blasio’s preferred choice for speaker, but the party bosses are reluctant to allow the mayor the sort of influence he wielded four years ago, when he helped cut a deal that installed Melissa Mark-Viverito of Manhattan and cut out the majority of the bosses, the sources said.

The speaker, one of the most powerful posts in city government, negotiates the budget, controls the flow of legislation, and decides who gets committee chairmanships.