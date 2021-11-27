Man arrested in woman's deadly plunge down subway stairs

A man suspected in a deadly mugging on a subway station stairway was arrested four months later after someone spotted him in Central Park and called a tip line, police said Saturday.

David Robinson, 53, was awaiting arraignment after being arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Htwe Than Than. It wasn't immediately clear whether Robinson had an attorney who could comment on the allegations, and no phone number for his home could immediately be found.

Police said the 58-year-oldl victim was walking up some steps in a station in Manhattan's Chinatown with her 22-year-old son on July 17 when Robinson grabbed the son's backpack, propelling both son and mother down the stairs. She was in a coma for several days before succumbing to her injuries.

A seamstress who made aprons, she came to the U.S. from Myanmar about three years ago, according to WABC-TV, which interviewed her family in July.

The New York Police Department publicly identified Robinson as a suspect later that month.

The assault happened amid a wave of concern about crime, particularly in subways, in the nation's most populous city. Crime spiked in the subway system as ridership plunged during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This was a terrible crime over the summer, and our hearts continue to go out to the victim’s family," Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson Tim Minton said in a statement Saturday.

Noting that the transit agency now has security cameras in every station, he said that "anyone who preys on transit riders can expect to be identified and face justice."