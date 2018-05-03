New York City’s year-old ferry service could carry as many as 9 million annual passengers by 2023 — twice as many as projected before the program launched, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Speaking in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, de Blasio said the city would pump more money into a larger fleet as a result of the new projection. The proposed budget he presented last week includes about $300 million for new 350-passenger ferries, better docks and piers, and an additional home port for ferry maintenance.

The ferry service, launched last year, serves routes in four boroughs for $2.75 for a one-way ticket, in addition to the Staten Island ferry, which is free.

By comparison, there were 1.75 billion subway trips in 2016, according to the most recent MTA figures.

The current capacity at any hour is 3,000 — on 16 boats — and the city hopes to double that to 6,000 per hour, with four additional boats coming soon, according to James Patchett, president of the city’s Economic Development Corporation.