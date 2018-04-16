Water was pouring into an upper Manhattan subway station Monday morning, turning the entrance into a waterfall.

The staircase at the 145th Street and Broadway 1 train station was closed after a commuter posted a video of the water flowing in at about 9:20 a.m.

Northbound 1 trains were bypassing the station, but service was restored by 11:30 a.m., the MTA said.

Several other train lines were impacted by water conditions throughout the morning, according to the MTA.

“As happens during heavy storms like today’s, water is entering some stations from the street,” the agency said in a tweet. “We’ll keep staircases and other station areas open as long as it’s safe to do so, but please be careful as you enter and exit trains.”

Regular service resumed on F and M trains at 11 a.m. after they had to bypass 42nd Street-Bryant Park because of excess water.

Northbound B and D trains began running normally at noon after a water condition caused them to run express from 167th to 182nd-183rd streets for about an hour.

There was no Staten Island Railway train service between Tottenville and Huguenot because of flooding at Richmond Valley, as of 12:30 p.m.