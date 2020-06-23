TODAY'S PAPER
NYC to crack down on illegal fireworks sales

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday a "multiagency crackdown on illegal fireworks suppliers" as the phenomenon of nightly fireworks persists across the city, Long Island and beyond.  Credit: NY Mayor's Office

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
New York City plans to try to combat skyrocketing complaints of illegal fireworks use by targeting the "root" — those who sell and distribute them — rather than those setting them off, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The city's plans will include sting operations inside and outside the city "to disrupt supply chains," de Blasio's office said in a news release.

"We want to go after the big fish," de Blasio said at his daily news conference.

There were 24,850 complaints of illegal fireworks made to 311 and 911 between Jan. 1and Sunday, compared with 1,061 complaints for the same period in 2019, according to Det. Denise Moroney, an NYPD spokeswoman. Most of the calls in 2020 were made this month, she said. 

The county police departments in Nassau and Suffolk did not immediately provide information about fireworks in their jurisdiction. 

De Blasio said a task force to combat fireworks sales will consist of 10 officers from NYPD's Intelligence Bureau, 12 FDNY fire marshals and 20 members of the city sheriff's department.

The sheriff, Joseph Fucito, said it is a federal crime to transport fireworks from one state to another, if that state has stricter laws on fireworks.

"That means that there's the grounds to bring a federal civil action against the parties that are involved in this type of trafficking," Fucito said. "So you have the criminal component where we catch the individuals transporting a significant amount of contraband into the city. We can seize the fireworks and we can issue appearance tickets or make an arrest."

In the past, the NYPD has threatened to arrest or issue summonses to those who possess fireworks, but de Blasio said Tuesday it is very difficult to catch those setting the fireworks off because they often flee afterward.

"It probably has something to do with people being cooped up for three months and being on edge and wanting release," Fucito said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

