NYC indoor dining possible with city enforcement, Cuomo says

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he wants to lift his monthslong ban on indoor restaurant dining in New York City, but only if the city takes steps such as deploying what amounts to about 10% of the NYPD police force enforcing reduced capacity.

Cuomo did not impose a similar burden on other jurisdictions in New York State, where he has permitted dining to resume indoors — including on Long Island, where the ban, in place for months, was lifted in June.

At a news briefing Thursday morning, Cuomo suggested that the city government set up a COVID-19 enforcement task force and deploy some 4,000 NYPD cops to monitor restaurant compliance.

“If we now open restaurants, that is going to complicate by the hundreds if not thousands the number of establishments that have to be monitored,” Cuomo said at the briefing. “How is that going to happen? I don’t have any more state resources to do it.”

Cuomo did not explain why indoor dining in New York City poses more of an infection risk compared to the rest of the state.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s aiming to say by the end of September whether or not indoor dining would be permitted for the rest of the coronavirus pandemic.

Indoor dining has been "linked to problems around the country, around the world,” de Blasio said. His health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, said that officials are “paying particular attention to when masks are not able to be worn for the entire duration of when someone is indoors.”

Asked Thursday about Cuomo’s comments at the news conference, de Blasio said: “I'm not going to comment on whatever the governor says on any given day.”

Cuomo said he wants the NYPD to conduct enforcement rather than rely on the smaller force from the municipal sheriff's office — because the State Liquor Authority and the State Police have had to step in to enforce all other restrictions related to outdoor dining and bars and travel quarantine.

“We have to do airport compliance, we have to do bridge and tunnel compliance … we have to do malls … casino compliance … and now school compliance,” Cuomo said. “My opinion is [restaurants] should open. The question is how."

Referring to City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Cuomo said: “If Speaker Johnson wants to say, ‘We’ll have a dedicated task force of NYPD officers who will do this and if the size of that task force matches what we need to monitor, I’m open to that, I’m open to suggestions. I want to open the restaurants in New York City. The economic damage is extraordinary. I don’t want to enter a situation where we say we’re opening thousands of restaurants and we don’t have the capacity to monitor it. And then we have a problem which we just went through in bars.”

It wasn't clear why Cuomo is dealing with Johnson and not de Blasio on the issue.