TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsNew York

Hot dog! NYC marks July 4 with eating contest, fireworks

With the New York City skyline in the

With the New York City skyline in the background, fireworks explode during an Independence Day show over the East River in New York in this July 4, 2017, file photo. Credit: AP/Andres Kudacki

By The Associated Press
Print

After a year lost to the coronavirus, New York City's most well-known Fourth of July traditions are back.

The traditional Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be back in full form with a display over the East River, with shells being shot from five barges in a televised, choregraphed spectacle.

This year, crowds will be welcome to gather.

The show will be broadcast live on NBC as part of a two-hour special featuring the Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. The performers' appearances were pre-recorded from around the country in front of live audiences.

Last year, because of pandemic restrictions, there were a series of shorter fireworks shows in the days leading up to the holiday, with the locations kept secret in advance to keep people from congregating.

The annual spectacle of gluttony that is the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest is also once again welcoming live audiences to watch the epic chow down in Brooklyn.

The event won't be quite the same as usual. Instead of being at Surf and Stillwell avenues, just off the Coney Island boardwalk, this year's competition will be nearby in a minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park. Spectators have been asked to register for free tickets in advance.

Last year, though, there were no spectators allowed as winner Joey Chestnut ate 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

By The Associated Press

More news

Angler Jose Cardona, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey,
Forecast: A mix of rain, sun and heat for the week
An old cesspool ring at the end of
Report: Bacteria still primary nemesis in LI Sound beach closures
The rough surface at the Huntington Station Long
LIRR parking lot to get $746G upgrade this summer 
In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, caution
Political views determining friends, neighbors, experts say
Southold Town Hall in Southold is shown on
Southold surveying small businesses to assess COVID impact
Volunteer Nadja Farooq, of Central Islip, and her
Volunteers grow cornucopia of produce in community garden
Didn’t find what you were looking for?