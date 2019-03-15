TODAY'S PAPER
Suspected mail pipe bomber Cesar Sayoc to enter new plea

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Alleged pro-Trump mail bomber Cesar Sayoc is going to enter a new plea at a hearing next week, according to a docket entry in Manhattan federal court.

A federal official confirmed that Sayoc, accused of sending at least 16 pipe bombs last year to prominent Democrats and a media organization, is scheduled March 21 for a “proceeding of interest” – the usual terminology for a guilty plea.

Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., has been held since his arrest last October following the mailing of explosive devices to, among others, former President Barack Obama, former vice-president Joe Biden, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Democratic donor George Soros and the Manhattan offices of CNN.

A defense lawyer for Sayoc and a spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman declined comment on the plea, which was disclosed at a telephone conference on Wednesday to U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, according to the court docket.

Sayoc was named in a 30-count indictment in November. Both sides also declined comment on the charges to which he has agreed to plead.

Although a plea hearing is scheduled, defendants can change their minds, and a guilty plea does not become official until it is entered.

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

