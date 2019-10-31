The NYPD will deploy thousands of uniformed cops and more than 600 vehicles to safeguard the 50,000 runners and the millions of onlookers in the 49th New York City Marathon on Sunday, officials said.

Briefing reporters Thursday afternoon, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said the race, which grew from a minuscule 127 runners in 1970 to a veritable army of athletes from around the world, will be getting the full treatment from the department’s counter terrorism unit. Even police drones will be pressed into service to monitor the 26.2 mile race from above.

Police will also be able to use counter-drone technology to intercept and neutralize any errant drones which try to penetrate the race route, O’Neill said.

“Despite the growth we have seen over the last half-century, the men and women of the NYPD are more than prepared for it,” the commissioner said.

One of the runners will be Lisa Tuozzolo, wife of slain NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, 41, of Huntington, who was fatally shot in the Bronx by a suspect in 2016, officials said.

Lisa Tuozzolo, a mother of two young boys, will be accompanied during a portion of the race by members of the Silver Shield Foundation, said chief of department Terence Monahan, who added that he will be accompanying Tuozzolo for the first 3 miles of the race over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

The foundation provides educational support for the children and spouses of officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty. Others accompanying Tuozzolo in the race will be officers from the New York State Police, as well as some from Nassau and Suffolk County police departments, Monahan said.

After crossing the bridge, Monahan said he would go the finish line in Central Park to greet Tuozzolo and the other runners.