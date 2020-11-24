David Dinkins, New York City’s first Black mayor, has died at 93.

Dinkins’ death, confirmed late Monday by a city government source, comes about a month after the death of Dinkins’ wife of 67 years, Joyce.

"He just lost his wife," said Former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel, the longtime Harlem congressman who with Dinkins became part of the powerful "Gang of Four" political coalition that dominated Black politics, and New York politics as a whole, for decades.

"All I can say is that I lost a good friend, the city lost a great public servant, and America lost a real patriot, and he served us all well," said Rangel, his voice breaking as he recalled having spoken to Dinkins a day earlier.

Dinkins served from 1990 until 1993. He beat the three-term incumbent, Ed Koch, in the Democratic primary in 1989. But Dinkins served just one term in office, as the city went through high crime and racial strife during his tenure, problems that long predated his time in office.

"Known for his reserved public demeanor, Dinkins was sharply criticized for his handling of racial strife in Crown Heights, a boycott of Korean Grocers in Brooklyn and civil unrest in Washington Heights. Dinkins faced a $1.8 billion budget deficit when he entered office which grew to $2.2 billion by the time he left office. The economy remained sluggish throughout his term, preventing the enactment of much of his agenda," according to his biography on the city's website.

He was defeated in 1993 by Rudy Giuliani, a Republican, who ran promising more aggressive policing.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Still, Dinkins’ "Safe Streets, Safe City" program is credited by some with helping begin the city's long decline in crime. Under the program, the city was able to hire thousands more cops and the crime rate of the 1980s began to drop.

Dinkins’ ascent to the mayoralty — he was the city’s 106th mayor — began when he served as a district leader, then assemblyman and president of the Board of Elections, as well as city clerk and Manhattan borough president.

Born in Trenton, New Jersey, on October 10, 1927, David Norman Dinkins graduated from Howard University with a mathematics degree, and later from Brooklyn Law School, according to his official mayoral biography. He served in the U.S. Marines in Korea, soon afterward marrying the former Joyce Burrows, a daughter of a Harlem assemblyman.

The current mayor, Bill de Blasio, and his wife, Chirlane McCray, got their start in city government working in Dinkins’ City Hall. It’s also where the couple also met.

In 2015, the city Municipal Building at 1 Centre St. — a block from City Hall — was renamed in Dinkins’ honor.