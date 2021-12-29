NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams to be sworn in on New Year's Eve in Times Square

Mayor-elect Eric Adams plans to be sworn in on New Year’s Eve in Times Square just after the ball drop heralds the start of 2022, his transition office announced Wednesday.

The ceremony will be outdoors, following the cancellation of an indoor event originally scheduled for Saturday evening due to the pandemic.

The Democrat, who is currently the Brooklyn borough president, plans to use a family Bible when he takes the oath of office, administered by the city clerk. Adams will be replacing the term-limited incumbent, Bill de Blasio, whose eight-year tenure as the 109th mayor of New York City officially ends with the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31.

Dating back to 1898 with the creation of New York City with five boroughs, the inauguration typically takes place during a public ceremony at City Hall during daylight on Jan. 1, but Adams had planned to hold it that evening after sundown, at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, to accommodate Sabbath-observing supporters.

"Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year — a place of excitement, renewal, and hope for the future. These are the same themes that animated my campaign and will inform my mayoralty, as I prepare to lead the city out of this challenging period," Adams said in the news release announcing the new location.

"I am deeply humbled to officially take the oath of office at this iconic occasion, and to participate in the transfer of leadership that is a cornerstone of our democracy," he added.

The surge of coronavirus infections from the latest variant, known as omicron, led de Blasio to curtail the ball drop event in Times Square, where for more than a century, tens of thousands have rung in the new year. But he's declined to cancel it altogether, as happened last year, when it was closed to the public and only a handful, including de Blasio and his wife, could attend.

Outdoor gatherings are unlikely to spread the virus.

Still, under rules de Blasio announced last week, those in attendance must wear face masks, attendance will be reduced, and the public admitted later than usual. He had already said that attendees must show proof of vaccination under most circumstances.