New York City is returning 80,000 municipal employees to the office starting May 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday morning.

De Blasio had said in his State of the City address earlier this year that he would be returning the workers in May.

There are more than 300,000 municipal employees, including tens of thousands of cops, firefighters and sanitation workers, who cannot work from home. Those who can work from home have done so for a year, beginning weeks after the pandemic reached New York.