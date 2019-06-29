Millions of people from around the globe are expected in Manhattan at Sunday’s Pride parade — commemorating 50 years since riots over an NYPD raid at a gay bar called the Stonewall Inn helped kindle the modern gay rights movement.

This jubilee parade steps off at noon — at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue, south to Eighth Street, where it turns west until Greenwich Avenue, southwest on Christopher Street past the Stonewall Inn, and then north on Seventh Avenue until 23rd Street — and lasts until 8 p.m.

On June 28, 1969, eight NYPD cops raided Stonewall, a gritty, mob-owned bar on Christopher Street, at a time when sodomy was illegal in nearly every state including New York and homosexuality was considered a mental illness. The Mafia filled in the void of bars catering to gay and transgender people with black market nightlife.

Raiding gay bars was a common police practice of the era: Patrons were subject to arrest on morals charges, public shaming in the newspaper, and if in drag, the additional indignity of anatomical inspections for failing to wear clothing matching their birth sex.

At Stonewall, police roughed up patrons, which riled up the crowd. The rioting at Stonewall continued for several days: Patrons, soon joined by others, tussled with the police, threw projectiles and tried to set the bar on fire.

What happened at Stonewall marked an almost unheard of revolt, until then, against NYPD harassment of who are known in modern parlance as LGBTQ people.

On June 6 of this year, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill apologized for what the NYPD did at Stonewall.

“I do know what happened should not have happened,” O’Neill said. “The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong — plain and simple. The actions and the laws were discriminatory and oppressive, and for that, I apologize.”

NYPD now invites LGBTQ officers to march, in uniform, in the parade.

There’s been a commemoration of what happened at Stonewall every year since 1970. The aftermath of the riots marked the start of a more radical and confrontational — and less polite and deferential — style of gay activism.

The struggle for gay rights has made strides, including a reversal of anti-sodomy laws (by New York State's top court in 1980 and by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2003) and the legalization of same-sex marriage (by the Albany statehouse in 2011, and by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015).

As for Stonewall, the park across the street where much of the rioting happened was declared a national monument under then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

Before Sunday's parade, there will also be a smaller, more radical event that will follow the route from 1970: the Queer Liberation March, sponsored by a group that says the bigger parade has become too corporate and too friendly with the NYPD and insufficiently radical. It will start at 9:30 a.m. from around Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue, ending with a rally in Central Park.

Stonewall wasn’t the first protest of anti-gay laws.

At Julius’ in 1966, around the corner from Stonewall, several activists challenged the State Liquor Authority practice outlawing the serving of alcohol to a known homosexual, as gays were commonly called then.

Bars that served gays could lose their licenses to serve alcohol.

Called the “Sip-In," the protest led a bartender to refuse service after one of the activists made known his homosexual orientation.

The liquor authority later changed its practice.