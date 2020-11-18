New York City public schools will be closed to in-person education beginning Thursday and continuing indefinitely, after the city reached its seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate of 3% that triggers an automatic closure and switch to all-remote learning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

It's the second time during the coronavirus pandemic that a rapid spread in infections citywide has led the mayor to close all buildings.

"New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution. We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19," de Blasio said on Twitter.

Speaking Wednesday afternoon, de Blasio said the positivity rate was precisely 3%: "This morning, we had bad news."

In a letter sent to principals shortly before de Blasio's tweet, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced the closure.

"This action, along with other city-wide measures, is a key component to address the concerning rise in COVID-19 transmission rates. This closure of buildings is temporary; we will work diligently alongside other City agencies and every New Yorker to bring this transmission rate back down and get back to in-person learning as quickly and as safely as possible," the letter said.

On Friday, when the seven-day infection rate had hit 2.83%, de Blasio said that parents should prepare for the closure possibility.

City schools were first closed in March, within weeks of the virus beginning to spread. In-person education resumed in September after the reopening date was twice pushed back due to disputes over the reopening rules with the labor unions for teachers and principals.

Currently, the system has some students doing "blended" learning — some days of the week online and from home, some days in person, due to needs for social distancing and staff shortages — and others all-remote, based on parent choice.

The city public schools constitute the nation's largest system, with 1.1 million students, but only about 26% of students have attended any in-person classes as of figures released in late October.

Across Long Island, there have been sporadic closures due to positive COVID tests in districts such as Lawrence, Shoreham-Wading River, William Floyd, Longwood, Lindenhurst, Port Jefferson, Riverhead and Half Hollow Hills.

