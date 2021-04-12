Mayor: About 40% of NYC public school students return to in-person learning

Families of only about 2 in 5 students in the New York City public school system have chosen to return their children to in-person learning, according to figures released Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

That means that most city students will do all-remote schooling from home for the remainder of the school year.

De Blasio, speaking at his daily news coronavirus news conference, announced Monday that families of about 50,000 more students have chosen to shift them from all-remote schooling back to in-person classroom learning.

"They are all welcome back," de Blasio said of the students, covering all grades. They had been doing remote learning since March 2020, when the schools shut down in the initial surge of the coronavirus pandemic. The schools reopened in the fall, closed after virus cases surged, and have since reopened.

The newly opted-in students will return April 26, with two months left for the year. Several weeks ago, the city had opened up an "opt-in" window for students to return to school from all-remote schooling.

City education department spokeswoman Danielle Filson said in an email that the newly returning students bring to about 365,000 the number of in-person students, out of about 960,000 total in the system. That’s less than 40%.

De Blasio blamed the number of new opt-ins on families comfortable with the scheduling status quo, "the continuity" and "what works with people’s lives."

Yet again he declined to disclose attendance figures showing how many students have shown up to a building during the 2020-2021 school year.

As for school personnel being allowed to work from home, de Blasio said "next year’s a really different reality" and "we’ll be resetting all the rules" governing health exceptions for such teachers who are working remotely.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said there are currently 28,000 teachers on such an accommodation.