Investigators are looking at multiple possibilities for the cause of death of skeletonized human remains found under a Brooklyn exit ramp of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and believed to be those of a runner, NYPD officials said.

The skeleton — clad in black running tights, a blue shirt, running shoes and a blue baseball cap — was discovered Saturday morning by maintenance workers in a fenced grassy area under the ramp connecting the bridge to Brooklyn roadways, said an NYPD spokesman on Monday.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,” said the spokesman, about the cause of death.

The area where the skeleton was found, near Fort Hill Place and Dahlgren Place in the Fort Hamilton section, is technically the property of the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, the spokesman said.

Initially, investigators speculated the remains were those of someone who died while taking part in the most recent New York City Marathon because of their location under the ramp and the discovery nearby of an aluminum insulation wrap used by joggers.

However, the skeleton didn’t have the usual runners bib embossed with an identification number or electronic tag to monitor an athlete’s progress over the 26.2 mile course, said the police spokesman.

According to the NYPD, no runners were listed as missing following the November 2018 race, which began on Staten Island and crossed the bridge to enter Brooklyn. A spokesman for New York City Road Runners Club, which organizes the yearly event, didn’t return a telephone call or email request for comment.

Clothing found on the skeleton — believed by police to be that of a man — hadn’t suffered severe weather damage, an indication the remains had been exposed to the elements for only one winter weather cycle.

Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokeswoman for the city medical examiners officer, said Monday the cause of death and the identity of the deceased was pending further investigation.

The body did suffer a broken pelvis, an indication the deceased might have fallen from the bridge, the police spokesman said. With little else to go on, cops were looking into the possibility that the death was either a homicide, accident or suicide, the spokesman added.

The remains were in a locked area surrounded by high fences and close to a residential area. Investigators were expected to go over recent missing persons reports to come up with a lead.