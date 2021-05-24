TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsNew York

New York City public schools will not have remote learning option in fall, de Blasio says

New York City public schools, such as PS

New York City public schools, such as PS 87 William Sherman School on Manhattan's Upper West Side, will reopen to full in-person learning in the fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Credit: Sipa USA via AP/ANTHONY BEHAR/SIPA USA

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

See you in September.

That’s the latest from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced Monday that New York City public schools will fully reopen in September — with no remote learning.

"New York City public schools, one million kids, will be back in their classrooms, in September, all in person, no remote," de Blasio said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "That’s the news I think parents, kids, everyone’s been waiting for — to know we’re going to be back, strong, ready, safe."

De Blasio pointed to the city's low COVID-19 positivity rate and millions of vaccine doses disseminated as evidence the virus is "plummeting in this city," making the full reopening of schools possible.

New York City had a positivity rate of 0.6% as of Saturday, while providers located in the five boroughs had distributed nearly four million complete vaccine series as of then, according to state data.

During the current school year, families have been given the choice to keep their children in all-remote learning, or to send them to school buildings with an option to leave again if they changed their minds. School buildings closed again in November when the virus surged, before again reopening.

With Matthew Chayes

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

New York Attorney General Letitia James, left, Gov.
Poll shows some strength for Cuomo, AG James
The Korean War memorial and Armed Forces Plaza
Hauppauge prized for suburban appeal
Sarah Menzel, 19, left, an admissions ambassador and
LI students find admissions to top-tier universities tougher this year
Suffolk County police are seen on the scene
Cops: 7 people shot overnight in 2 incidents in Suffolk
Brookhaven National Laboratory scientists F. William "Bill" Studier,
Accidental BNL find key building block for 2 COVID-19 vaccines
Commuters, most wearing masks, wait on the platform
Uneasy LIRR riders likely to keep masks on, as trains become crowded
Didn’t find what you were looking for?