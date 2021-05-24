See you in September.

That’s the latest from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced Monday that New York City public schools will fully reopen in September — with no remote learning.

"New York City public schools, one million kids, will be back in their classrooms, in September, all in person, no remote," de Blasio said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "That’s the news I think parents, kids, everyone’s been waiting for — to know we’re going to be back, strong, ready, safe."

De Blasio pointed to the city's low COVID-19 positivity rate and millions of vaccine doses disseminated as evidence the virus is "plummeting in this city," making the full reopening of schools possible.

New York City had a positivity rate of 0.6% as of Saturday, while providers located in the five boroughs had distributed nearly four million complete vaccine series as of then, according to state data.

During the current school year, families have been given the choice to keep their children in all-remote learning, or to send them to school buildings with an option to leave again if they changed their minds. School buildings closed again in November when the virus surged, before again reopening.

