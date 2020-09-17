TODAY'S PAPER
NYC schools reopening plan changes again

Mayor Bill de Blasio  announced on Thursday, a change to New York City schools in-person reopening, It is now a phased-in approach, with 3-K, prekindergarten and special education starting on Sept. 21, K-5 and K-8 schools on Sept. 29 and middle and high schools on Oct. 1. Credit: NY Mayor's Office

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
The physical reopening of the entire New York City public school system is being delayed again — to as late as Oct. 1 — as the nation’s biggest school system struggles to restart during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The reopening will now be phased-in by grade level, according to de Blasio: on Monday, 3-K and prekindergarten sites and special-education schools will open. Sept. 29 will see the reopening of K-5 and K-8 buildings. Middle schools and high schools will open on Oct. 1.

The public schools in New York City are taking a "blended" approach to educating the 1.1 million students — a mix of in-person and online/remote learning.

Families can opt for all-remote learning. But even for those who choose to send students in person, most will be in school buildings only two or three days a week — due to the need to have fewer students in each classroom and limitations on staffing and classroom space — with the balance done online.

"It’s the hard way, but it’s the right way," de Blasio said at his daily coronavirus news briefing, adding that schools were not yet prepared, including when it comes to staffing levels.

The schools have been closed since March.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said that remote learning will go on as planned on Monday.

Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of Supervisors and Administrators, the union that represents principals, said that some buildings are understaffed and lack needed safety equipment.

It’s the second time de Blasio has delayed the reopening of the schools. The schools were originally to reopen on Monday, after being delayed from Sept. 10.

Opening the New York City’s public schools during the coronavirus pandemic is costing an additional $32 million per week, the city’s Independent Budget Office reported Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

