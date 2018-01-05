TODAY'S PAPER
Aerial views of NYC after the Jan. 4th 2018 snowstorm

See the Statue of Liberty, La Guardia airport and more covered in snow after the snowstorm of January 4th, 2018.

The Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village residential complex lies
Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Moore

The Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village residential complex lies under a blanket of snow on Jan. 5, 2018 in in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

The Williamsburg Bridge stretches into Manhattan on Jan.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Moore

The Williamsburg Bridge stretches into Manhattan on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

Snow covers the shrubbery and gardens of Governors
Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Moore

Snow covers the shrubbery and gardens of Governors Island on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

Snow covers a Metro North rail yard on
Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Moore

Snow covers a Metro North rail yard on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

The Statue of Liberty stands on a snowy
Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Moore

The Statue of Liberty stands on a snowy Liberty Island on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone" under frigid temperatures.

Baseball fields lie under a blanket of snow
Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Moore

Baseball fields lie under a blanket of snow on Jan. 5, 2018 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

School busses sit covered in snow on Jan.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Moore

School busses sit covered in snow on Jan. 5, 2018 near White Plains, United States. New York dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone" under frigid temperatures.

La Guardia Airport awaits arriving flights after runways
Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Moore

La Guardia Airport awaits arriving flights after runways were plowed of snow on Jan. 5, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

A blanket of snow covers City Hall on
Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Moore

A blanket of snow covers City Hall on Jan. 5, 2018 in the Manhattan borough of New York, United States. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

