Aerial views of NYC after the Jan. 4th 2018 snowstorm

See the Statue of Liberty, La Guardia airport and more covered in snow after the snowstorm of January 4th, 2018.

The Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village residential complex lies under a blanket of snow on Jan. 5, 2018 in in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

The Williamsburg Bridge stretches into Manhattan on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

Snow covers the shrubbery and gardens of Governors Island on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

Snow covers a Metro North rail yard on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

The Statue of Liberty stands on a snowy Liberty Island on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone" under frigid temperatures.

Baseball fields lie under a blanket of snow on Jan. 5, 2018 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."

School busses sit covered in snow on Jan. 5, 2018 near White Plains, United States. New York dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone" under frigid temperatures.

La Guardia Airport awaits arriving flights after runways were plowed of snow on Jan. 5, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone."