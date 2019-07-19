New York City transit riders steamed with anger in stalled subway cars during the peak of the Friday evening rushhour when a computer network lost communications with the signal system, which directs rail traffic.

Subway lines 1,2,3,4,5 and 6 as well as the S shuttle between Grand Central Terminal and Times Square were suspended in both directions about 6 p.m., according to tweets from NYCT Subway.

"What should we use as a bathroom now that we live down here?" Douglas Smith Land tweeted about 7 p.m.

NYCT Subway responded, "As a fellow PennPlanner, I urge you to please hold it. We're working to get everyone moving as quickly as we can. Thanks."

That got Stephanie Turner tweeting back in capitals: "THIS IS NOT OKAY. You need to fix it fast! People are overheated and getting sick."

Savio thought of the moon landing anniversary when he tweeted, saying "Humans landed on the moon 50 years ago. Thank God MTA was not managing their network communication."

Update: Service is beginning to resume on 1/2/3, 4/5/6, and 42 St Shuttle as we restore the connection between the signaling system and the Rail Control Center. Customers should expect extensive delays on those lines. Continue using lettered lines and local buses. pic.twitter.com/ySHU3JJaGC — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) Jul 200, 2019

Communications between the Rail Control Center and the signaling system were starting to come back online just after 7:30 p.m., according to the subway agency's tweets, and MTA spokesman Andrei Berman said subway cars were beginning to move.

Berman did not say what caused the breakdown as the city sweltered in temperatures of 90 degrees and higher but said questions would be answered at a news conference scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

MTA officials urged riders to remain in their vehicles and the subway system was handing out courtesy passes and advising riders to take lettered subway trains and buses.

This kind of meltdown during a heat wave is UNACCEPTABLE. The MTA owes every single New Yorker an explanation for this. We've known about this dangerous weather for DAYS. There’s no excuse for why they aren't prepared. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) Jul 200, 2019

"If you are on a train in between stations, please remain on your train and listen for crew instructions," NYCT Subway tweeted. "We are working as quickly as possible to bring customers into stations safely."

But passengers railed about being stuck for as long as two hours in the subway cars and the agency struggled to respond to angry twitter remarks.

At the World Trade Center No. 1 line station, a clerk issued refund tickets and directed people to other nearby lines.

Passengers — many of them visitors to New York — seemed to take the developments in stride.

"It's about what I expected," said Derek Lloyd, who's from Hanover, Massachusetts, near Boston and its transit system. "I don't know that ours is much better," he said with a smile.

On one line that was running, passengers packed into one car that didn't appear to have air conditioning. Sweat glistened on riders' skin as they sought relief, fanning themselves and one another.

As they waited for service to be restored, riders took to Twitter to rail against lack of updates and other problems they say they've endured for too long.

"Not to be dramatic but I wish the absolute worst for every mta employee right now," Fran Fine Stan Account wrote on Twitter.

NYCT Subway replied, "But then how will we fix the trains?"

With AP