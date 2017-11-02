This story was reported by Anthony M. DeStefano, Laura Figueroa Hernandez, Matthew Chayes, Stefanie Dazio, Rachelle Blidner, Robert E. Kessler, Mark Morales, Pervaiz Shallwani, Nicole Fuller, Zachary R. Dowdy, John Riley and William Murphy. It was written by Bart Jones.

A top police official said Thursday that capturing suspected terrorist Sayfullo Saipov alive could help authorities better understand how ordinary people become radicalized.

“When you capture a live terrorist you have the ability to question that person and you’re able to can glean a lot,” said John Miller, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.

Investigators can learn whether the person acted alone or was part of a network, or whether the person communicated with a terror network online or through encrypted message, Miller said on “CBS This Morning.”

“But you can also go deeper into those questions about what brought you to this point,” Miller said.

“And there are former defendants in cases like this where we’ve learned a lot about the arc of their radicalization,” he said.

Questioned by the hosts about how to change that arc, Miller said authorities are working on that and have reached out the Muslim community, but conceded, “We have no effective counter message today.”

Saipov, 29, drove a rented pickup truck on a mile-long trail of destruction Tuesday along a bicycle path on the West Side of Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring at least a dozen others, officials said.

It is not clear whether he knew just how close he was to the site of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, officials said. His truck came to a halt when it hit a school bus just five blocks north of the 9/11 memorial site.

Saipov was being held without bail after he was arraigned Wednesday on two federal charges: provision of material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and violence and destruction of a motor vehicle.

He is a legal permanent resident of the United States who came from Uzbekistan in 2010, officials said.

Prosecutors and police said he meticulously planned his attack during the past year, making test runs for his deadly rampage.

After his arrest Saipov asked authorities whether he could display an ISIS flag in his hospital room and said he had contemplated putting an ISIS flag on the rented truck, a court complaint said.

A search of his cellphones showed Saipov had 90 videos of ISIS executions as well as 3,800 images of ISIS propaganda, prosecutors said.

He admitted to authorities he was “inspired to commit the act by the ISIS videos that he watched,” Kim said.

Investigators found notes, handwritten in Arabic, that Saipov left behind and “the gist” of them was that “the Islamic State would endure forever,” NYPD Deputy Police Commissioner John Miller said Wednesday.

Saipov appeared to follow ISIS instructions put out on social media “almost to a T,” Miller said. Authorities said he shouted “Allahu akbar,” during the attack, which in Arabic means “God is great.”

Five of the people killed were natives of Argentina who were part of a group of friends in New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation.

A Belgian woman also was killed, along with Darren Drake, 33, of New Jersey, and Nicholas Cleves, 23, of Manhattan.

Saipov’s federal defender, David Patton, said outside the courthouse that the public should allow “the judicial process [to] play out.”

“Its especially important in a case like this. I promise you that how we treat Mr. Saipov in this judicial process will say a lot more about us that it will say about him,” Patton said.

Law enforcement officials on Wednesday afternoon issued and then canceled an alert for a “person of interest” who was wanted “in connection” with the attack.

The alert identified the man they want to speak with as Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. It was issued under the banner “Seeking Information.”

At a news conference late Wednesday afternoon, FBI authorities said they were no longer seeking Kadirov. “We have found him,” said William F. Sweeney, assistant director of the FBI’s New York office. He declined to comment further on Kadirov’s status.