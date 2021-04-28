Spending by visitors to New York City dropped by 73% during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a $1.2 billion decline in tax revenue, according to a report released Wednesday by the state comptroller’s office.

About 43.7 million fewer visitors came to the city in 2020, ending a 10-year period of growth in tourism to New York City, said the report by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. That’s a two-thirds decline from the record number just a year earlier of 66.6 million visitors in 2019.

The drop off — coming as governments around the world imposed lockdowns to halt the spread of the deadly virus and as New York City became the pandemic’s early epicenter— was stark on nearly every metric.

Spending by visitors was $13 billion, 73% less than the year before. The visitors’ economic impact dropped to $20.2 billion from $80.3 billion. Employment in the tourism industry declined by 89,000 workers, or 31.4%, from the record 283,200 people that had been employed in the industry.

"The pandemic’s damage to this industry has been staggering and it may take years before tourism returns to pre-pandemic levels," the comptroller said in a written statement accompanying the report.

DiNapoli's analysis comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio last week announced a $30 million marketing campaign to promote and resuscitate tourism to the city.

Among the campaign’s targets will be Long Island. The city, its travel bureau said, will encourage locals to do both day trips and overnight stays.