New York City will scrap its rule requiring public schools to close for at least 24 hours after a building reports two unrelated COVID-19 cases, with Mayor Bill de Blasio arguing Monday the policy "has outlived its usefulness."

The city will roll out a replacement policy in the coming days that officials say will create more stability for parents.

"They are looking for an opportunity to get their kids back in school but would like more stability in the schedule," de Blasio said during his daily news briefing, where he extended the deadline for students to opt back into in-person learning from April 7 to April 9.

The mayor Monday refused to commit to announcing the new rule before the opt-in window closes Friday.

United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew threw cold water on the mayor's plan, saying the city cannot change the "two-case rule" without Albany's approval.

"We have been talking to our medical experts, and we will continue to discuss these issues with the city," Mulgrew said in a statement. "Any change to the 'two-case rule' has to take the safety of children and their families into account, not the mayor’s need for a Monday morning announcement."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The "two-case rule" requires schools to close for at least 24 hours — and for up to 10 days — for an investigation after multiple coronavirus cases are reported in a school. The announcements often come late in the evening before a shutdown the next day, leaving many parents scrambling for child care.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said the policy has left many parents weary of in-person learning, with many opting instead for the reliability of remote learning.

"The consistency [of the new plan] will do wonders for instruction." Porter said. "Without interruptions due to building closures, teachers will be able to continue to connect more deeply with students and better understand their academic needs."

City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said 700,000 COVID tests have been administered in schools to date with a cumulative positive rate of 0.57%

"Repeated closures result in social, emotional and educational harm to kids and families," Chokshi said. "Our aim is to strike the right balance."