“It’s time that Norman Seabrook got paid,” powerful former city jail-guards union boss Norman Seabrook allegedly said to a fixer who offered to arrange kickbacks from a hedge fund, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday as Seabrook’s bribery trial began in federal court in Manhattan.

Prosecutor Martin Bell said Seabrook invested $20 million of union pension money “not because it was the right thing or the smart thing to do, but because he was being bribed to do it” by co-defendant Murray Huberfeld, the founder of Platinum Partners hedge fund.

“Norman Seabrook is a powerful union leader who was willing to betray the workers who trusted him and their pensions in return for a bag full of cash,” the prosecutor said. “Greed, pure greed, brought these two men together . . . to treat union workers as something to be bought and sold.”

Former city power broker Seabrook, 57, who for 20 years ran the 10,000-member Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, is accused of taking a Ferragamo bag with $60,000 cash in December 2014, from the fixer, Brooklyn real estate investor Jona Rechnitz, for arranging the pension investment.

Defense lawyers for Seabrook and Huberfeld in their opening arguments trained their fire on the credibility of Rechnitz — a government cooperating witness who has been linked to two Ponzi schemes and political corruption scandals at both City Hall and the NYPD.

They described Rechnitz as a rich kid from Los Angeles who spread money around in New York to try to insinuate himself into circles of power — he had numbers for Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Chief Philip Banks and the New York Post’s Page Six reporter on his cellphone — and then pointed the finger at Seabrook in a bid for leniency when he got caught.

Seabrook’s lawyer, Paul Shechtman, said Rechnitz had claimed to own buildings he managed and yachts he rented, had lied to get a gun license by claiming to be a “diamond dealer” and made a phony claim that he was a police chaplain in Westchester County to keep the license confidential.

“Jona Rechnitz is a liar, a serial liar, a pathological liar,” Shechtman said. “He lies about the smallest things and the most important things. And he is lying about this case.”

The government says Huberfeld retained Rechnitz as a money broker to try to find new investors for Platinum. Huberfeld, Bell said, “was not above paying someone a little extra on the side” to attract money, especially from long-term investors.

Rechnitz, he told jurors, had met Seabrook through Banks, a law enforcement contact, and made the kickback offer during a junket to the Dominican Republic after Seabrook complained that “his life had been hard and he had bills to pay.”

The prosecutor said Seabrook rammed the investment idea through his union board — directing both pension fund money and operating reserves to Platinum while keeping reservations from lawyers to himself, and expected to get $100,000.

Rechnitz, Bell said, delivered the money in an $800 bag from Ferragamo — Seabrook’s favorite store — to soften the blow of the shortfall, and tried to cover up the payoff by giving Huberfeld a sham $60,000 invoice for some New York Knicks seats Rechnitz controlled. He said the bag and more than $20,000 in cash were found when Seabrook was arrested in 2016.

“He was a wannabe big shot, and he broke the law in multiple ways,” Bell said of Rechnitz. “But the question isn’t going to be whether you approve of Jona Rechnitz. It’s whether you believe he’s telling the truth.”

Huberfeld lawyer Henry Mazurek said his client was a legitimate businessmen — who founded the kosher Delight fast food chain, and then Platinum — while Rechnitz was enmeshed in two different Ponzi schemes, one involving liquor wholesaling and the other reselling high-end tickets.

Rechnitz was hired for his connections and paid a $100,000 commission for the corrections union investment, the lawyer said, but Huberfeld never authorized a bribe.

“There was no $60,000 payment to Norman Seabrook that my client had anything to do with,” Mazurek said.